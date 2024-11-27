Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab Police foil terrorist attack in DG Khan

Punjab Police foil terrorist attack in DG Khan
Web Desk
1:00 PM | November 27, 2024
National

Punjab Police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Lakhani checkpoint in Dera Ghazi Khan, situated on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to a police spokesperson, a group of 25 to 30 terrorists launched an assault on the border post using heavy weaponry. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued for approximately 30 minutes, during which police forces retaliated with machine guns and mortars. The attackers eventually fled under the cover of darkness.

In response, security has been heightened at all checkpoints along the Punjab-KP border to prevent future incidents.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the bravery and swift action of the Punjab Police, praising their role in repelling the attackers. He extended special recognition to Punjab Police Commander IG Usman Anwar and his team, stating, “Punjab Police have once again displayed exemplary courage and foiled the malicious plans of terrorists.”

Naqvi also highlighted the force’s legacy of valor, noting that this successful operation further solidifies their commitment to safeguarding the province and the nation.

Record of cases against Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented in ATC

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024