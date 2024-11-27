Punjab Police foil terrorist attack in DG Khan

Punjab Police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Lakhani checkpoint in Dera Ghazi Khan, situated on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to a police spokesperson, a group of 25 to 30 terrorists launched an assault on the border post using heavy weaponry. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued for approximately 30 minutes, during which police forces retaliated with machine guns and mortars. The attackers eventually fled under the cover of darkness.

In response, security has been heightened at all checkpoints along the Punjab-KP border to prevent future incidents.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi lauded the bravery and swift action of the Punjab Police, praising their role in repelling the attackers. He extended special recognition to Punjab Police Commander IG Usman Anwar and his team, stating, “Punjab Police have once again displayed exemplary courage and foiled the malicious plans of terrorists.”

Naqvi also highlighted the force’s legacy of valor, noting that this successful operation further solidifies their commitment to safeguarding the province and the nation.