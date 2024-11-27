Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Quality edu to students stressed

November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, on Tuesday, stressed the need to provide quality education to students, enabling them to face future challenges effectively.

She was chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee for Education, which was attended by officials from the district administration and stakeholders from the Education Department. During the meeting, officials from the Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the steps taken for the development of the education sector, as well as other relevant issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasized that no effort would be spared in providing access to quality education, which plays a key role in national development.

In this regard, she stated that no compromises should be made, and solid steps should be taken for the uplift of the education sector.

