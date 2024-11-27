Record of cases against Shah Mehmood Qureshi presented in ATC

The record of cases against senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Wednesday.

Qureshi faces five cases related to the burning of police vehicles during incidents near Mughulpura, Zaman Park, and the Jinnah House. During the hearing, the police submitted the complete case records to the court.

However, Qureshi's lawyer, Rana Mudassar Omar, did not appear to present arguments. An assistant lawyer informed the court that road blockages had prevented the senior counsel from attending the session.

The court noted that the roads had since been cleared and suggested that if the defense wished to request a new date, they could do so.

The hearing concluded with remarks from the administrative judge, and a future date for proceedings is expected to be set.