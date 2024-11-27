Residents protest against illegal occupation of Nephrite mines

Peshawar - The local residents of Tehsil Ambar Adam Kaur protested against the illegal occupation of the Nephrite mines on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the Mohmand Press Club on Tuesday, local tribal elders Haji Zahir, Haji Zamin, Feroz Shah, Malik Khaista, Malik Syed Wali, Malik Niazmin, Malik Gul Zameen, and Malik Khad Gul stated that in 2017, the residents of Ambar Adam Kor granted a lease for 84 acres of land at Olai Shah Khara Jai to Ali Bhadar. At that time, the boundaries were determined by the will of the tribe.

They explained that when the lease was obtained, there was a customary agreement with the leaseholder that it would be his responsibility to resolve any disputes that arose. The elders informed that the dispute involved the land of Ali Muhammad, who sold his share to another person, Qayyum, a transaction that was agreed upon by the entire tribe.

However, after obtaining the lease, the leaseholder refused to issue an NOC to Qayyum. In 2017, the elders of the area approached the office of the Assistant Political Agent of Lower Mohmand, which led to several jirgas. However, Ali Bhadar refused to accept the decisions of these jirgas each time, and the dispute remains unresolved, they added.

The tribal elders further informed that after this, Ali Bhadar sold 33% of the mine, including the disputed lease, to MNA Sajid Khan. They alleged that MNA Sajid Khan is now attempting to illegally occupy the mine by using his influence and bringing heavy machinery to start work on the mine.

“Most of the people in the area are unhappy about this, and the locals have divided into two groups. There is intense anger among the locals against the MNA. There was also a shooting incident between two groups of tribesmen yesterday, and the conflict still persists,” they said.

They appealed to the provincial government, district administration, and district police to play their due role by demonstrating neutrality according to tribal customs and resolve the conflict between the two groups peacefully by convening a jirga. They warned that if any bloodshed occurs, the responsibility will lie with the district administration and the respective MNA.