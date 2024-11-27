Resolution demanding ban on PTI lands in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE - A resolution demanding a ban on the PTI has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly. The resolution was submitted by PML-N member Hina Pervez Butt, in which it was said that this house strongly condemns the PTI’s attack on the federation in droves. The text of the resolution said that the chief executive of a province and the former first lady are attacking the federation in droves. The resolution states that miscreants and rioters injured police personnel and set vehicles on fire, a specific group has caused damage to the lives and property of the people under a well-planned conspiracy. Pakistan has suffered a loss of Rs.190 billion due to the one-day protest of the PTI, resolution content reveals. The resolution submitted in the Punjab Assembly demanded that the PTI should be banned immediately as it is an extremist party. Meanwhile, a resolution condemning the incident of crushing rangers personnel by PTI supporters under a vehicle has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt. The resolution states that this house strongly condemns the act of crushing three rangers and a police officer under a vehicle on Srinagar Highway by miscreants. It said that the “extremist organisation” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) orchestrated a calculated attack against the federation. The resolution adds that extremist groups targeted security forces and damaged more than 20 police vehicles. The resolution demands the federal government to take strict action against these extremists and ensure the safety and protection of citizens’ lives and property.