Rupee sheds 9 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 09 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.75. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.30 and Rs278.90 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 85 paisas to close at Rs291.12 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.27, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.80, whereas a decrease of 19 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.62 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 348.81. The exchange rate of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.64 and Rs73.99 respectively.