SCCI chief lauds plan of action to boost IT exports to $25b

Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024
SIALKOT  -  President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ikram-ul-Haq and Group Leader Riazuddin have said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of a plan of action to increase IT exports to $25 billion is commendable. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organised by Sialkot Chamber member Shahzad Ahmed. He said Pakistan has no shortage of talented manpower and resources. On this occasion, President Women’s Chamber Dr Maryam, Chairman Sports Goods Association Khawaja Masood, former presidents of the chamber Aslam Dar, Dr. Noman, former vice president, Waqas Akram, Khurram Aslam, Secretary Ittehad Group Mian Khalil and other members were also present. He further said that through better utilization of resources and education and training of manpower, Pakistan’s IT exports can exceed $25 billion. In order to provide world-class education, training and skills to young students, the government and private universities of Sialkot, including the Government Technology College, Government Commerce College, are also developing curricula to promote IT exports. Clear targets must be set for increasing the number of Pakistani IT experts, he said. He said that there is a demand for Pakistani IT experts in the Gulf countries. Effective measures are also needed to quickly implement the suggestions related to the demand for IT experts in the Gulf countries, he said. The support of educational experts is essential for implementing reforms in the IT sector and promoting cooperation with various institutions, he added.

Staff Reporter

