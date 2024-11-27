Security personnel, media workers not safe from ‘Fitna Party’: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that neither security forces nor media workers are safe from the hands of what she called the “Fitna Party”. “This is the true and disgraceful face of these fake and so-called peaceful political activists, which has now been exposed”, she remarked while condemning the violence against media representatives by extremists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. She said, “I strongly condemn the attack on a private TV channel’s news team by the PTI’s mob.

It is shameful that in Islamabad, miscreants and rioters also misbehaved with female journalists, which is an extremely disgraceful act.”