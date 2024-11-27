Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security personnel, media workers not safe from ‘Fitna Party’: Azma Bokhari

Staff Reporter
November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that neither security forces nor media workers are safe from the hands of what she called the “Fitna Party”. “This is the true and disgraceful face of these fake and so-called peaceful political activists, which has now been exposed”, she remarked while condemning the violence against media representatives by extremists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. She said, “I strongly condemn the attack on a private TV channel’s news team by the PTI’s mob.

It is shameful that in Islamabad, miscreants and rioters also misbehaved with female journalists, which is an extremely disgraceful act.”

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1732681367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024