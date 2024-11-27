Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Security sources deny rumors of casualties during Islamabad protest

Web Desk
3:33 PM | November 27, 2024
Security sources have dismissed as baseless the rumors circulating about casualties among demonstrators during the recent protest in Islamabad, labeling them as false propaganda.

In a statement, they clarified that claims of deaths caused by shelling by law enforcement agencies were unfounded and part of a social media campaign aimed at spreading misinformation.

“The reports of protestor fatalities are malicious and false, intended to deflect attention from certain failures,” the sources stated.

They also emphasized that no firearms were used during the operations conducted by the Police and Rangers.

