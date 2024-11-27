Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Session held to aware pregnant women about gestational diabetes

November 27, 2024
Peshawar  -  Mercy Teaching Hospital Peshawar organized a diabetes awareness session on Tuesday to orient pregnant women with gestational diabetes.

The session aimed to educate patients on the effective management of gestational diabetes through lifestyle modifications, dietary adjustments, and medical screening.

Dr Humaima, a renowned diabetic educator, delivered an insightful lecture on gestational diabetes. She discussed the causes, potential complications, and management strategies for the condition.

She emphasized the crucial importance of early diagnosis and consistent monitoring to safeguard the health of both the mother and the baby.

Iqra, a skilled nutritionist, presented dietary modifications for gestational diabetes. She highlighted the significance of meal planning, emphasizing the role of a balanced diet in controlling blood sugar levels.

