The government’s approach to political dissent—barricading capitals, closing motorways, blocking roads with cargo containers, oppressing protests, arresting opposition leaders, and censoring media—reflects a state of fear and a siege mentality. This behaviour indicates a government and establishment perceiving themselves as weak and perpetually under threat.

Rather than addressing political challenges with dialogue, the government has relied on heavy-handed tactics to cling to power, implicitly admitting a lack of popular support. Efforts to control streets, parliament, courts, media, and digital spaces exemplify this authoritarian streak.

This mentality undermines institutions, stifling their independence and transparency. Parliamentary proceedings have become a farce, with debates muzzled and critical voices silenced. Recent amendments, such as the 26th, were passed without meaningful discourse, further eroding democratic norms.

These actions have damaged Pakistan’s economy, e-commerce, and global reputation. The government must reassess its approach, prioritising public policy over repression. It must recognise that long-term stability lies in respecting the people’s right to protest and express dissent, not in authoritarian overreach.

SAJJAD ALI MEMON,

Sindh.