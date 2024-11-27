Sindh govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven force: CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has reiterated his government’s commitment to transforming the Sindh Police into an efficient, technology-driven force to enhance public safety and foster trust in law enforcement among the people of Sindh.

He said this while addressing the participants of the 51st Specialised Training Program and the 27th Initial Command Course for Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, PSCM Agha Wasif, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, and others.

The CM said that the Sindh Police, established in 1843, is the oldest police organisation in the subcontinent and is undergoing significant modernisation to tackle contemporary law-enforcement challenges.

He said, “With a sanctioned strength of 162,000 personnel, Sindh Police is the second-largest force in Pakistan, dedicated to crime prevention, detection, and maintaining law and order.” CM discussed several key initiatives aimed at enhancing the police force’s capacity and efficiency. One important project in Sindh, he mentioned, was the Smart Surveillance System (S4 Project), which involves installing surveillance cameras at 40 toll plazas across the province. “This system is intended to provide real-time monitoring at critical entry and exit points, improving response times and situational awareness while streamlining police operations using advanced intelligence tools.,” he said. According to the CM, the Karachi Safe City Project is designed to significantly enhance the Sindh Police’s capabilities, ensuring greater public safety in Pakistan’s largest city.

Discussing the government’s focused efforts against crime, Murad Shah mentioned the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022, which allows for the electronic tagging of habitual criminals involved in street crimes such as robbery, extortion, and vehicle theft. He explained that GPS-enabled anklets and bracelets will enable real-time monitoring of offenders, promoting safer neighbourhoods across the province.

Talking about budget allocations for the police department, he stated that significant funds have been earmarked to strengthen key departments within the police force. “The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has received Rs 2.7 billion, the Special Branch Rs 1.2 billion, and the Investigation Branch Rs 600 million for investigation costs,” he said and added that incentives for Investigating Officers (IOs) who secure convictions have been included. Around Rs 6 billion has been allocated for police stations, with Station House Officers (SHOs) now granted Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) powers. To support police personnel and their families, the Sindh government has introduced a health insurance program valued at Rs 4.961 billion. “An enhanced Shaheed (Martyr) Package has been implemented, increasing compensation from Rs.10 million to Rs.23 million, ensuring continued salary payments until the age of retirement, and providing two government jobs for the family of the deceased,” the CM said.

Talking about the importance of skill development, Murad Shah said that his government is investing in training programs for police officers, prosecutors, and judges to ensure the effective implementation of laws and policies. He said capacity-building initiatives are underway to prepare personnel for modern challenges and to maintain law and order.

The Sindh government’s comprehensive approach reflects a commitment to transforming the Sindh Police into a modern, efficient, and technology-driven force, the CM said and added that these initiatives are expected to improve public safety and foster confidence in law enforcement among the people of Sindh.”

With ongoing reforms and investments, the Sindh Police is well on its way to becoming a model law enforcement agency in Pakistan, he concluded.