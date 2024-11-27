Sindh High Court lifts stay on teacher recruitment in Sindh

The Sindh High Court (SHC) constitutional bench has lifted the restraining order against the recruitment of Primary School Teachers (PST) and Junior School Teachers (JST) in the province.

The bench, while hearing a petition challenging the teacher recruitment policy, allowed the provincial government to proceed with hiring teachers across Sindh. This decision overturns an earlier stay order that had halted the recruitment process, citing concerns about fairness and transparency.

The Sindh government argued that the restraining order had brought the educational system to a standstill, affecting schools' operations and quality of education. Officials emphasized the urgent need to fill vacancies to improve educational standards in the province.

The petitioners had contested the recruitment policy, particularly the classification of "hard" and "soft" areas, which they claimed resulted in candidates being selected with lower passing marks in specific regions. They called for a unified policy applicable across the entire province to ensure fairness.

Previously, the SHC had issued a stay order in June last year, barring further recruitment under the existing policy. During that hearing, the then-Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh questioned the rationale behind distinguishing between hard and soft areas in the hiring process.

With the restraining order now lifted, the Sindh government can resume the recruitment process, potentially addressing long-standing staffing shortages in the province's educational sector.