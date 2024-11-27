Smog crackdown: 56 shops sealed

LAHORE - The district administration has ramped up inspections and enforcement measures across the provincial capital to effectively tackle smog.Over the past 24 hours, authorities took action at 103 locations where anti-smog standard operating procedures (SOPs) were violated while 2,256 shops, markets, and shopping malls were inspected in the city during the same period.As a result, 74 shops, markets, and shopping malls were shut down for non-compliance while 56 establishments were sealed for failing to meet regulatory standards. Additionally, fines amounting to Rs 19,000 were levied on violators as a part of the ongoing crackdown. According to a spokesperson, the assistant commissioner city inspected 495 locations, AC Cantt checked 190 locations, taking action at 14 spots where violations occurred. Similarly, AC Model Town inspected 428 locations, responding to 18 violations.AC Raiwind conducted checks at eight locations, taking action at three spots. AC Shalimar inspected 95 locations, addressing nine violations. AC Ravi visited 270 locations, acting on six violations. AC Allama Iqbal Town inspected 80 locations, taking action at three sites. AC Wahga checked 110 locations, with action taken at five locations.AC Nishtar visited 410 locations, responding to 35 violations. AC Sadar carried out inspections at 170 locations, taking action at 10 spots.Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combating smog. He urged citizens to follow preventive measures, including avoiding unnecessary travel and wearing masks, particularly during smog. Special care should be taken to protect children, the elderly, and those with health conditions from the harmful effects of smog. The DC called on the business community to cooperate in reducing the impact of air pollution. He reiterated that strict actions will be taken against violators of anti-smog regulations. Citizens can contact the District Commissioner’s Control Room via WhatsApp at 03070002345, or reach out through the DC Office’s social media platforms for any complaints or information regarding smog-related issues.