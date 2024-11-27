Wednesday, November 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Soft Army

November 27, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The conflict between America and the Taliban was a dramatic clash of ideologies, resources, and resilience. The American military, the world’s most advanced, excels in foreign interventions with abundant finances and numerous luxuries for its personnel. In stark contrast, the Taliban operated with limited resources, enduring harsh conditions without comfort or advanced equipment.

Despite these disparities, the Taliban emerged victorious. Many attribute this to their resilience and adaptability, qualities forged by necessity. Meanwhile, the Americans’ reliance on technology and luxurious facilities arguably dulled their edge. A concerning trend in Pakistan mirrors this dynamic. Increasing luxuries within the Armed Forces—stories of extravagant lifestyles, luxury vehicles, and high-end facilities in cantonments—pose a risk. Such indulgences could weaken the military’s resilience at a time when Pakistan faces hostile neighbours and internal threats.

Kurram death toll rises to 99 as rival groups breach ceasefire

I urge the Chief of Army Staff and the Prime Minister to address this issue for the safety and strength of our nation. Resilience, not luxury, is key to a formidable defence.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024