The conflict between America and the Taliban was a dramatic clash of ideologies, resources, and resilience. The American military, the world’s most advanced, excels in foreign interventions with abundant finances and numerous luxuries for its personnel. In stark contrast, the Taliban operated with limited resources, enduring harsh conditions without comfort or advanced equipment.

Despite these disparities, the Taliban emerged victorious. Many attribute this to their resilience and adaptability, qualities forged by necessity. Meanwhile, the Americans’ reliance on technology and luxurious facilities arguably dulled their edge. A concerning trend in Pakistan mirrors this dynamic. Increasing luxuries within the Armed Forces—stories of extravagant lifestyles, luxury vehicles, and high-end facilities in cantonments—pose a risk. Such indulgences could weaken the military’s resilience at a time when Pakistan faces hostile neighbours and internal threats.

I urge the Chief of Army Staff and the Prime Minister to address this issue for the safety and strength of our nation. Resilience, not luxury, is key to a formidable defence.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR.,

Islamabad.