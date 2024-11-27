Stock market loses whopping 3,505 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX turned around to bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 3,505.62 points more points, a negative change of 3.57 percent, closing at 94,574.16 points as compared to 98,079.78 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,116,324,649 shares were traded during the day as compared to 640,258,528 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs43.291 billion against Rs25.623 billion on the last trading day. As many as 456 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 53 of them recorded gains and 355 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 48 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 101,636,133 shares at Rs4.65 per share, Bank of Punjab with 92,023,190 shares at Rs6.85 per share and Hascol Petrol with 73,320,431 shares at Rs13.59 per share. Sapphire Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs40.88 per share price, closing at Rs1,177.99, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs35.02 rise in its per share price to Rs535.40. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs141.07 per share, closing at Rs7,813.48, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs112.79 decline to close at Rs19,019.35.