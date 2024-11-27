Tribal clashes in Kurram district continue for sixth day

Violence in Kurram district has now entered its sixth consecutive day, with escalating and the death toll rising to 102, while 138 people have been injured, according to police and hospital sources.

The violence has been characterized by intense firing incidents, including attacks on convoys. Hospital officials reported two additional deaths on Wednesday, alongside six more injuries. One of the injured, who was hurt during a convoy ambush, later died, bringing the total fatalities from that attack to 52.

Authorities have confirmed that mobile and internet services remain suspended in the area, while educational institutions are still closed. Traffic on the main highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border has been halted.

A jirga, which included elders from both tribes and senior government officials, was convened at the Commissioner House in Kohat. The gathering, which was attended by the chief secretary, inspector general of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, and the Kohat commissioner, focused on strategies for implementing a ceasefire and restoring peace in the region.

The commissioner announced that a grand divisional jirga would soon be dispatched to Parachinar to mediate between the warring tribes. The chief secretary called on both sides to actively contribute to peacebuilding efforts.