UN chief deplores violence in ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS/ISLAMABAD - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday deplored the violence in the ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan, and called for calm and restraint on all sides.

“The Secretary-General continues to closely follow the situation in Pakistan, including reports on the ongoing protests and the deployment of the military,” His Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in a statement. “He (UN chief) calls for calm and restraint on all sides and deplores any violence,” it said.

According to media reports, five security personnel have been killed during the protests which began on Sunday. “At the same time,” the statement added, “the Secretary-General calls for the authorities to uphold the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly”.

The US State Department also urged Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and called on protestors to demonstrate peacefully as opposition protestors took to the streets. During a press briefing, Spokesman Matthew Miller said the US supports freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

“We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan’s laws and constitution as they work to maintain law and order,” said Miller.

Meanwhile, The Amnesty International has urged the Pakistani government to fully protect and ensure the rights of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters

In a statement on Tuesday, the human rights organisation called upon authorities to exercise maximum restraint, aiming to prevent and de-escalate violence and to avoid the use of force.

“Any use of force must be lawful and no more than is necessary and proportionate and the authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent arbitrary deprivation of life, including by ensuring that law enforcement actions are adequately planned to minimise the risk to life.”