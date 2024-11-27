Weather change causes viral infections in Northern Sindh

SUKKUR - The number of patients with viral diseases like flu, chest infection and pneumonia has increased during the last one week. The governm ent and private hospitals and clinics witnessed a rush of patients especially infants and children. According to the doctors, the current weather change is the cause of viral infections especially chest infection and fever in rural and urban parts of the interior of Sindh. Most of the patients especially children contracted viral diseases like influenza, bronchitis, nasal allergy, asthma, soar throat, chest infection, pnemonia, dry cough and scabies. Flu-related diseases have caught a large number of people particularly children and infants as patients with such diseases are seen in great numbers at the government as well as private hospitals. Additional Medical Superintendent, Khairpur Medical College Hospital (KMCH), Dr Syed Najaf Ali Shah while talking to APP said that common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia.