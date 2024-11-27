Women University opens digital computer lab

MULTAN - A state-of-the-art computer lab worth over Rs10 million was inaugurated at the Women University Multan’s main library, Katchery Campus. The facility is a part of the Higher Education Department Punjab’s “Building Women University” project. According to the university spokesperson, the digital library project costs Rs24.8 million in total. The newly established library is the only one in South Punjab with a modern computer lab.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Kalsoom Pracha inaugurated the lab during a ceremony.

Speaking at the event, she highlighted the importance of digital facilities for research excellence. “This library blends traditional resources with cutting-edge technology,” Dr Pracha stated. “It will aid students in achieving academic and research goals,” she maintained.

Project Director Asad Bhutta briefed about the construction. He shared that the library extension covers 7,000 square feet. The building was completed on August 23 but required three months for furnishing and activation. The library features three floors, including offices, bookshelves, and the computer lab. The lab houses 50 advanced computers, costing over Rs4.5 million. Comfortable furniture, valued at Rs5.3 million, adds to the lab’s uniqueness. “This fully air-conditioned library ensures a distraction-free environment,” Bhutta said. “Students can now study undisturbed by seasonal changes,” he added.

Librarian Samira Rasool emphasised the library’s global research access. “Students and staff can access worldwide databases via HEC Digital Library,” she noted.

Faculty and staff members attended the event, including Registrar Dr Maimoona Khan and Librarian Gulnaz Batool.