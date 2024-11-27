Yasmin Rashid's bail hearing in May 9 cases adjourned to Dec 10

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has adjourned the hearing for Dr Yasmin Rashid's post-arrest bail applications in two cases connected to the May 9 incident, which involved the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

Judge Manzoor Ali Gill was set to hear arguments on the bail pleas. However, Dr Rashid's lawyer, Barrister Burhan Mazoom Malik, was absent due to road closures. An assistant lawyer requested additional time, citing the circumstances.

The court granted the request and directed the defense to conclude its arguments at the next hearing, now scheduled for December 10.

Dr Rashid is facing charges including sedition and incitement to public riots in connection with the incident.