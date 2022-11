Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd KPT Karachi Open Men and Women Squash Championship 2022 got underway on Wednesday at KPT Sports Department Karachi.

According to information made available here, in the men’s event, top seed Naveed Rehman beat Huzaifa Shahid, Abdullah Sadiq beat Abdul Ahad, Talha Saeed beat Fawas Butt, Owais Mastoor beat Hurraira Zafar, Muhammad Ali beat Ali Daud, Abdul Basit beat Rohan

Amjad, Anas Khan beat Labeeb Butt and Hassan Pracha beat Cavish Farruk. In the women’s event, Wania Tahir beat Maheen Khan, Soha Ali beat Saliya Rasheed, Aina Sheikh beat Sofia Abdullah, Syeda Zunaira got w/o, Alina Zehra beat Amna Ali, Sameera Shahid beat Maryam Irfan, Mohira beat Syeda Sara and