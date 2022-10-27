Share:

Peshawar - On Wednesday, 39 store owners from various areas of the provincial metropolis were arrested by the district administration for profiteering, failing to maintain an official price list, selling under-weight bread (Roti) and unhygienic & poor cleanliness conditions. On the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the district administration’s officers completed multiple raids in various bazaars throughout the interior of the city, including Kohat, Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, University Road, GT Road, Pajagi Road, Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Arbab Road, Hayatabad, and other localities and arrested 39 profiteers. Bakers, fruit and vegetable vendors, butchers, poultry vendors, milk vendors, grocery store owners, and other business owners were among those detained.