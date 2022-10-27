Share:

LAHORE - The members of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad divi­sion held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and dis­cussed proposals for carving out new tehsils. Addressing the meeting, the CM said that all-out measures were being taken to provide relief to the common man in a short span of time. The chief minister ordered for taking steps for giv­ing ownership rights to slum-dwellers and asked WASA Faisalabad to improve its performance and redress public grievances without any delay. The sanita­tion situation in Faisalabad and other cit­ies should be improved, he stressed and added that availability of funds would be ensured to complete ongoing schemes of the Faisalabad division. The CM said that Haseeb Shaheed Hospital, General Hospi­tal Samanabad and other health schemes would be completed soon along with the completion of repair and maintenance of link roads in the division. The shortage of doctors at Faisalabad Institute of Car­diology and Children’s Hospital would also be filled, he added. He said priority would be given to water filtration plant schemes.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, parliamentarians, PTI leaders and oth­ers attended the meeting. Administra­tive secretaries, Lahore commissioner, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs) and others were also present.