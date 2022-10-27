Share:

SIALKOT - Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, an anti-smog campaign is going on in the district from Sept 1.

Dozens of excessive smoke emitting vehicles, brick-kilns and factories had been fined, while cas­es were registered against two landowners, who burned their paddy residue in violation of the laws.

Teams of various departments including Envi­ronment, Agriculture, Transport and Traffic Police participated in the anti-smog campaign.

According to a press release, on the instructions of the Punjab government, the road transport and traffic police team, under the leadership of Secre­tary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, checked more than 2,000 vehicles in different areas to keep the district safe from smog. While 23 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded and dozens of vehicle owners were fined Rs 215,000.

A large number of vehicles were directed to present a fitness certificate from the work centre.

The Environment Protection Department teams inspected 205 brick-kilns and more than 150 fac­tories and imposed Rs 950,000 fine on them for polluting environment.

DC Abdullah Khurram Niazi appreciated the performance of Secretary RTA Muzaffar Hayat, District Officer Waseem Ahmed Cheema, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Ahmed and their teams for the action taken to curb smog and directed that to keep the citizens safe from smog, operations would continue without any discrimination.