The funeral prayers of journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, who was martyred in police firing in Kenya, has been performed at Faisal Masjid in the capital city on Thursday.

The funeral prayers were led by the khateeb of Faisal Masjid Professor Dr. Qari Muhammad Ilyas, in which thousands of people including political, social leaders and journalist community participated.

Leaders of various political parties including PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Azam Khan Swati and Murad Saeed offered the funeral prayers of the slain journalist. PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi were also present.

Earlier, the flight carrying mortal remains of senior journalist Arshad Sharif reached Islamabad from Doha in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The family members of the slain journalist and a large number of people were present at the airport to receive the dead body of Arshad Sharif.

It may be recalled that Arshad Sharif, was reportedly shot to death by Kenyan Police along the Nairobi-Magadi highway on Sunday in ‘mistaken identity case’.

According to Kenyan media, the journalist was fatally shot in the head by cops after allegedly violating a roadblock established to keep an eye on motor vehicles using the route.

The media, while quoting local police officials, said that they were directed to intercept a car involved in a carjacking in Nairobi in which a child was taken hostage, which was similar to the one Arshad Sharif and his driver were driving.