Initial autopsy report of slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Thursday revealed that the anchorperson succumbed to his wounds almost 30 minutes after being shot.

An eight-member medical board constituted by the federal government conducted an autopsy on the body of Arshad Sharif at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

The medical board examined Sharif s body and conducted forensic, toxicological, and pathology tests in addition to performing the autopsy in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the initial report available “Bullet injuries in his head and the right lung were the causes of his death.”

Samples of various organs, including the heart, lungs, and stomach, were obtained for forensic analysis. A final report will be issued once reports of pathology, toxicology and forensics are made available to the board, the medical board added.

Earlier today, funeral prayers of journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, who was martyred in police firing in Kenya, had been performed at Faisal Masjid in the capital city.

The funeral prayers were led by the khateeb of Faisal Masjid Professor Dr. Qari Muhammad Ilyas, in which thousands of people including political, social leaders and journalist community participated.

Leaders of various political parties including PTI leaders Shibli Faraz, Azam Khan Swati and Murad Saeed offered the funeral prayers of the slain journalist. PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP leader Faisal Karim Kundi were also present.