LAHORE-Bilal Asim and Asad Zaman (both students of coach Rashid Malik) squeezed into the finals of Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 Leg-2 here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

In boys U-16 first semifinal, Bilal Asim (SICAS) continued his good show in the Leg-2 as he played outstanding tennis against Hamid Israr and comfortably won the crucial encounter by the identical scores of 6-2,6-2. The second semifinal saw Asad Zaman (of Ali Embroidery Mills) overpower Kashan Tariq 6-0, 6-2. Asad started first set well and didn’t allow his opponent to earn a single point, winning it 6-0. Kashan did make his presence felt in the second set, but Asad once again dominated and took the set 6-2 to set final clash against Bilal Asim.

Both Bilal Asim and Asad Zaman are the brilliant students of coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who has a great honor of producing a good number of national and international tennis players, who are serving the country and winning laurels for it. Both Bilal and Asad are not only shining in the national events but also doing well in ATF tournaments. Bilal recently won the ATF U-16 Leg-1 title and now both the Malik’s students will be seen in action in today’s (Thursday) final.

In the position matches, Ahtesham Humayun thumped Hamza Roman 6-0, 6-3. Shehryar Anees trounced M Salaar 6-0, 6-1, Nabeel Qayum outpaced Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-3, Amir Khan Mazari hammered Taimoor Khan 6-2, 6-1. In the boys U-16 doubles semifinals, the promising pair of Bilal Asim and Ahtesham Humayun hammered Amir Mazari/Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-1. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills Pvt Ltd, will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners.

Meanwhile, in the Ali Embroidery Mills Punjab Junior Tennis Championship boys U-14 semifinals, Nabeel Qayum thumped Bismel Zia 6-1. In boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat Bismel Zia 6-1, Muaz Shahbaz beat M Ibrahim Gill 6-0, Aalay Hussain beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 6-4 and Hajra Suhail beat Ayan Shahbaz 6-0. In boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, Hajra Suhail beat Taha Asad 6-0, Muaz Shahbaz beat M Ibrahim Gill 6-2, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Aliyan Ali 6-0.