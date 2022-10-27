Share:

ISLAMABAD - A state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Modern Technologies Hub Balochistan was inaugurated on Wednesday to strengthen skills development for youth and teachers of the province. The CoE aims to foster excellence in developing training programmes for youth and train practitioners in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector with an ultimate goal to build a competent workforce with better job opportunities. The centre is the result of an upgradation of the existing TVET centre in Modern Technologies Hub which has been supported by a TVET Sector Support Programme. The CoE Hub was presented to the government of Balochistan in the presence of Nawabzada Gohram Khan Bugti, Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister on Labour and Manpower. While addressing the ceremony, the Advisor to CM remarked that inauguration of the centre of excellence is a big achievement for the overall TVET sector of the country, particularly for Balochistan. Ovidiu Mic, Head of Cooperation of the European Union delegation to Pakistan, said that the EU considers TVET as a priority sector for the socio-economic development of Pakistan and has supported the TVET policy and reform process for over a decade. Dr. Rüdiger Lutz, Counsul General of the German Consulate, Karachi, said: “The COE, equipped with modern technology labs will play key role for the province in training its teachers and students.