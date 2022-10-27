Share:

ISLAMABAD - A batch of humanitarian aid worth RMB300,000 has been dispatched to Pakistan for flood affectees. Shipment of the supplies will arrive at the Karachi Port by sea, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. The supplies, donated by the Red Cross Society of China Guangxi Branch, including 4,286 blankets will be distributed among the flood affectees in Pakistan. During the dispatch ceremony, Wang Lei, Executive Vice Chairman of the Red Cross Society of China Guangxi Branch, expressed his sincere sympathy to the people of Pakistan who suffered from the natural disaster. He hoped that the materials donated by the people of Guangxi could help them overcome the difficulties. He also wished an early recovery in the flood-hit areas. Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of the Pakistani Embassy in China, also attended the ceremony online and expressed his thanks to the people of Guangxi. It is learned that the materials will be received by the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan.