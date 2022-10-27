Share:

Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country is willing to work with the US for bringing peace and stability to the world.

In a congratulatory message to the annual gala dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, Xi added China and the US should respect each other, coexist peacefully, achieve win-win cooperation, and find the right way for both countries to get along in the new era, which will not only benefit both countries, but also the world, state-run Global Times reported.

“The world today is not peaceful. As major powers, China and the US strengthening communication and cooperation will help increase the stability and certainty of the world and help promote world peace and development,” the daily quoted Xi as saying.

This is his first statement regarding relations with the US after being elected for the third historic term as president this weekend.

Xi hoped that China’s National Committee on US-China Relations will continue to play its active role, helping the bilateral relations return to the track of healthy and stable development.

Tension between Beijing and Washington escalated following China launched unprecedented military operations around Taiwan in August when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid an unannounced trip to the self-ruled island nation.

Beijing sees it as a violation of its sovereignty and held massive military activities, including firing missiles, some over the island nation, home to over 24 million people. Besides military operations, China also suspended high-level military dialogue with Pentagon and cooperation on climate change.

Taiwan has maintained its independence since 1949 while Beijing has pursued a policy of reunifying the island with the mainland, including by force if necessary.