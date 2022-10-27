Share:

ISLAMABAD-The city managers have failed to finalise an important inquiry into Centaurus Mall’s fire incident after more than two weeks, which was otherwise supposed to be completed in just three days.

A fire broke out at Centaurus Mall on 9th October that was brought under-control but the premises were sealed by the district administration followed by the formation of a fact finding committee.

Though, the district administration had partially de-sealed the said mall two days ago but the report of an inquiry initiated in this regard is yet to be completed.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad being District Magistrate had constituted a seven-member committee to ascertain the facts behind the fire incident and made Additional District Magistrate as its convener.

Other members include Assistant Commissioner Industrial area, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Director Building Control CDA, Director Emergency and Disaster Management MCI and Additional Director Emergency and Disaster Management MCI.

The committee was tasked to complete the inquiry in three days, in which they were directed to ascertain the cause of fire, preparedness of mall’s management regarding fire and safety measures, evaluation of damages and any other related issue.

The circles concerned raised eyebrows over the casual behaviour of the city bodies over such a sensitive issue as they allowed opening the mall in absence of even a fact finding report.

However, when contacted, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon informed that the mall was opened on the recommendations of CDA and it has nothing to do with the administration.

While responding upon delay in the finalisation of the inquiry report, he informed that the inquiry is still underway and it is expected to be completed in next week.

On the other hand, when contacted, a senior officer of CDA informed this scribe that the committee has visited the site and inspected the situation but a thorough inspection regarding structure stability of the building is being carried out by a third party.

He, however, explained that the mall management was repeatedly approaching city managers to open their shopping mall for which they have also submitted an affidavit that their structure is safe and sound and they will be responsible if any accident or loss happened in future.

“After getting approval from the competent authority, we have been allowed to open the mall except the area where fire erupted as it needs repair and maintenance but it is made on their affidavit,” he informed.

Another senior officer of the authority commented that it is a matter of serious concern that the city managers could not complete a highly important inquiry and how can the administration be allowed to open the premises without a certificate from a reputed firm.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to conduct a comprehensive fire audit of all high rise buildings in Islamabad having more than 50 feet height in addition to the preparation of a PC-I to equip the E&DM Directorate with the latest equipment but there is no substantial headway over these initiatives as well.