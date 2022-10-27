Share:

LAHORE - City Traffic Police organised an awareness walk to eliminate smog and environmen­tal pollution at Liberty Chowk. CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi led the awareness walk, SP Sadar Asif Siddique along with a large num­ber of college students participated. Talking to the media representatives on this occasion, he said that operations of the city traffic police against vehicles emitting smoke are going on.

During the crackdown, challan tickets were issued to more than 50,000 commercial ve­hicles, while more than 400 vehicles emitting dangerous amounts of smoke were also seized.

Muntazir Mehdi said that patrolling squads were also formed to create awareness among citizens. Apart from this, citizens were also made part of the awareness campaign, What­sApp numbers were also publicized, he added.

Amount of 2,000 challans are being issued for smoke emitting vehicles, he added. He fur­ther said that joint operations are going on at the entrances and exits of the city, bus stands, crackdown is also being ensured by setting up special checkpoints. Environmental pollution and smog awareness campaign is also going on in collaboration with transporters.CTO Lahore said that harmful smoke emitted from vehicles is causing smog. The side effects of smog can be avoided by taking precautionary measures,he said. Taking action will reduce the effects of smog and environmental pollution as a climate free from environmental and air pollution is the guarantee of a healthy society, he stated.