Share:

Pakistan’s biggest problem right now is climate change. Climate change will have a significant impact on Pakistan. Pakistan’s climate has altered over the past few decades, much like the rest of South Asia’s, with substantial effects on the ecosystem and population. The melting of glaciers in the Himalayas has had an impact on some of the significant rivers in Pakistan, in addition to the increased heat, drought, and extreme weather in some regions of the nation. Pakistan ranked fifth among the nations affected by extreme weather brought on by climate change between 1999 and 2022.

Climate change is predicted to have a variety of effects on Pakistan, including decreased agricultural output, increased water availability variability, increased coastline erosion and seawater intrusion, and an increased frequency of extreme weather events. Pakistan unveiled its National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) and related implementation framework in 2013. In order to cut emissions, it suggests developing renewable energy sources, enacting a carbon price, and implementing “green fiscal reforms.” There are four distinct seasons: (1) a chilly, dry winter (December to February); (2) a hot, dry spring (March through May); (3) the summer rainy season, also known as the southwest monsoon period; and (4) the receding monsoons (October to November).

Pakistan experienced rainfall between June and August that was 390.7mm in total, more than 190% over the 30-year average.

Due to its geographical location, significant reliance on agricultural and water resources, poor population adaptive capacity, and inadequate disaster preparedness infrastructure, Pakistan is extremely vulnerable to climate change.

FAIZAN SHAFIQ JAMALI,

Karachi.