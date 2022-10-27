Share:

KHANEWAL - A police constable was gunned down by a robbery accused during a raid in Khanewal on Wednesday.

Police Station Kohna Khanewaal re­ceived a 15 call that a man had been incarcerated by the public at the house of Noureen Nishat Khan Daha, a ticket holder of PTI for PP-206 Khanewal, trying to make a robbery bid.

Upon receiving this information, head constable Sardol on Mobile-1 along with driver Saleem Shahzad Syal, went there to arrest the ac­cused. The accused upon seeing the police party, opened fire from a 30-bore pistol. Constable driver Saleem Shahzad who sustained pullet shot on the neck died on the spot, said DPO Khanewal Naeem Aziz Sindhu. Police arrested the accused and were interrogating into the matter. Arrest­ed accused was identified as Bashir Ahmed son of Munir Ahmed, resident of Shamkot Khanewal.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Punjab Faisal Shahkar appreciated the work done by the martyred constable Saleem Shahzad. Saleem Shahzad sacrificed his life serving his duty, said IG Punjab police. Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar took notice of the incident and asked for the complete inquiry report from regional police officer Multan.

Constable Saleem Shahzad was a father of four children and brother of renowned advocate High Court Ameen Siyal.