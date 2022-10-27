QUETTA - A policeman was martyred during a hand-grenade attack on Dhadar police station area of Bolan district on Wednesday.
According to police sources, the victim identified as Abid Hussain was performing his duty in Dhadar police station when unknown men hurled a hand grenade at the police station which went off instantly. As a result, the policeman received multiple injuries and died on his way to a nearby hospital.
The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Police cordoned off the entire area and started tracing out unknown suspects.
Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the martyred police constable was offered at Dera Murad Jamali Police Line area of Naseerabad district on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Naseerabad Range Abdul Hai Baloch, SSP Naseerabad Ghulam Ali Abro, local residents and the relatives of the martyr attended the funeral prayer of martyred Constable Abid Hussain. The police personnel also presented a salute to the martyr