QUETTA - A policeman was martyred during a hand-grenade attack on Dhadar police station area of Bolan dis­trict on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim iden­tified as Abid Hussain was performing his duty in Dhadar police station when unknown men hurled a hand grenade at the police station which went off instantly. As a result, the policeman re­ceived multiple injuries and died on his way to a nearby hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formal­ities. Police cordoned off the entire area and start­ed tracing out unknown suspects.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of the martyred police constable was offered at Dera Murad Ja­mali Police Line area of Naseerabad district on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Po­lice Naseerabad Range Abdul Hai Baloch, SSP Na­seerabad Ghulam Ali Abro, local residents and the relatives of the martyr attended the funeral prayer of martyred Constable Abid Hussain. The police personnel also presented a salute to the martyr