Rawalpindi-Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Afzal Majoka on Wednesday issued summons for recording statement of American deputy medical examiner through video link in the murder case of US national of Pakistani origin Wajiha Swati.

The court directed the US Embassy in Islamabad to liaison with Pakistani Embassy in America to ensure the availability of US Deputy Medical Examiner Maj Anthony Vinson for recording his statement in Wajiha Swati murder case today (Thursday) through video link.

The court also observed that the identification of Maj Anthony Vinson should also be ensured before testimony. The court instructed Pakistani Embassy in US to not put any pressure on American medical examiner during recording of his statement in high profile case.

ADSJ Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued these directions in light of order of Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench.

In a review petition filed with LHC Rawalpindi Bench, the Additional Prosecutor General Punjab pleaded the court to order trial court to not record statements of investigation officer of case and 11 other prosecution witnesses till the final decision of apex court in the review petition. He also requested the apex court to issue directions to lower court for testimony of US doctor in the high profile murder case.

The APG Punjab also argued that the doctors of DHQ Hospital Raja Bazar had not mentioned the cause of death in medico legal report but the American doctor had told the cause of death of Wajiha Swati in the report.

On this, ADSJ Muhammad Afzal Majoka issued summons for recording of statement of US doctor through video link and postponed hearing till today (Thursday).