KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said that we all have to work together to once again make beloved Karachi, city of light, which would not only benefit Karachiites but also contribute towards a prosperous Pakistan.

This he said while talking with Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at Governor House here Wednesday.

Matters regarding progress of development projects, cleanliness of Karachi and other issues of importance were discussed during the meeting.

Governor Sindh said that the development of Karachi is the development of the country as it is the economic hub of Pakistan and any activity here directly affects the whole country. Federal Government would continue its cooperation in this regard, he added. Administrator Karachi informed Governor Sindh that restoration of infrastructure affected by recent rains is underway while patch work of roads is also nearing completion.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori launched a complaint cell in Governor’s House on Wednesday to facilitate the people of the province.

As per details, the citizen can submit their complaints in the Governor’s House Sindh. The complainants can submit electricity, gas, sewerage, water and other complaints to the team in the Governor’s House.

The complaint cell will be working round the clock to facilitate the citizens of the province. Furthermore, the complaint cell team will ensure prompt replies to any query and swiftly resolve the problem in 24 to 48 hours.

According to a statement, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori launched a complaint cell for citizens to address public issues and to ensure transparency in government offices.

Tessori was sworn in as Sindh governor earlier this month. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kamran Tessori took oath as the 34th Governor of Sindh. He was administered oath by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmad Ali M. Shaikh at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

The event was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, cabinet members, officials, diplomats, along with others.