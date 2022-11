Share:

KARACHI -Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Security and Emergency Services Division, Dr Maqsood Ahmed attended the Korea Police World Expo 2022, hosted by Korean National Police Agency in the Incheon Metropolitan city of South Korea, on the occasion of 77th Police Day. President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol was the chief guest, said a news release issued here by the Special Security Unit (SSU) on Wednesday.