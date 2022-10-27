Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration will observe “Kashmir Black Day” rally on October 27 against the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegal Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The rally will be organized to record a protest against the Indian atrocities at 10 am at Shahbaz Building. The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and officers of other government departments were expected to participate in the rally which would be taken out from Shahbaz Building to the office of the PostMaster General. The participants of the Kashmir Black Day rally will condemn Indian illegal occupation and brutalities meted out to the innocent people of IIOJK. The civil society organizations, students of different schools and colleges and social organizations will also participate in the rally by holding banners and placards in their hands.