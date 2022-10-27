Share:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold in northern parts of the country during next twelve hours.

However, light rain-wind with thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad thirteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-six, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta ten, Gilgit seven, Murree and Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Jammu, Partly cloudy and cold in Leh, Anantnag and Shopian, Srinagar while cold and dry in Baramulla and Pulwama.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag six degree centigrade, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla five, Jammu sixteen and Leh minus two degree centigrade.