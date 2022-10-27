ISLAMABAD - Hours after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unveiled the details of its long march to Islamabad, senior party leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda surprised many by saying that he is seeing bloodshed in the upcoming anti-government protest announced by former prime minister Imran Khan. Addressing a press conference here, Vawda clearly parting ways with the present narrative of his party on the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, said that the ‘establishment’ had no role in this killing and the conspiracy of his murder was hatched in Pakistan. He also said that all evidences related to this murder allegedly by the Kenya police have been erased and hinted at someone who allegedly forced Arshad Sharif to leave Dubai for Kenya. The PTI leader continued that the conspirators behind this “planned cold blooded” murder were present inside the country and were “internationally connected”. He warned that he would unveil the names of the perpetrators in upcoming days. PTI in its response said that Vawda had tried to “damage their long march” despite the party chief Imran Khan having given clear instructions to all to remain peaceful during the protest. In his presser that was unexpectedly aired by state-owned Pakistan Television as well, Vawda said that he couldn’t remain silent anymore and added that all evidences of Arshad Sharif’s mobile or laptop have been erased. He claimed that Sharif was shot at from inside the car at a close range as he received two bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets. The PTI leader, who remained a close aide to Chairman PTI Khan in the past, said that he won’t name the people involved in the crime but he had made a video and given names of those people. “I am telling you that if I am shot and killed, then you’ll be killed too.” He also said that the journalist was not ready to leave the country but he was forced to do so by threatening him. “In coming days, I will uncover all the curtains. I have told my family if something happens to me then as gifts you will get their bodies too.” He said that no normal person could have sent Sharif to Kenya. Behind this killing are those conspirators and liars who want to break the country.” Vawda also claimed that the ‘establishment’ had been in contact with Arshad Sharif and he was ready to come back to Pakistan. He said that Sharif had positive contacts with the ‘establishment’.
