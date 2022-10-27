Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hours after Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) un­veiled the details of its long march to Islamabad, senior party leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda surprised many by saying that he is seeing bloodshed in the upcoming anti-govern­ment protest announced by former prime minister Im­ran Khan. Ad­dressing a press con­ference here, Vawda clearly parting ways with the present narra­tive of his party on the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya, said that the ‘establishment’ had no role in this killing and the conspiracy of his murder was hatched in Pakistan. He also said that all evi­dences related to this mur­der allegedly by the Ken­ya police have been erased and hinted at someone who allegedly forced Ar­shad Sharif to leave Dubai for Kenya. The PTI leader continued that the conspir­ators behind this “planned cold blooded” murder were present inside the country and were “international­ly connected”. He warned that he would unveil the names of the perpetrators in upcoming days. PTI in its response said that Vaw­da had tried to “damage their long march” despite the party chief Imran Khan having given clear instruc­tions to all to remain peace­ful during the protest. In his presser that was un­expectedly aired by state-owned Pakistan Television as well, Vawda said that he couldn’t remain silent any­more and added that all ev­idences of Arshad Sharif’s mobile or laptop have been erased. He claimed that Sharif was shot at from in­side the car at a close range as he received two bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets. The PTI lead­er, who remained a close aide to Chairman PTI Khan in the past, said that he won’t name the people in­volved in the crime but he had made a video and giv­en names of those people. “I am telling you that if I am shot and killed, then you’ll be killed too.” He also said that the journalist was not ready to leave the coun­try but he was forced to do so by threatening him. “In coming days, I will uncov­er all the curtains. I have told my family if something happens to me then as gifts you will get their bodies too.” He said that no nor­mal person could have sent Sharif to Kenya. Behind this killing are those conspira­tors and liars who want to break the country.” Vawda also claimed that the ‘es­tablishment’ had been in contact with Arshad Sharif and he was ready to come back to Pakistan. He said that Sharif had positive contacts with the ‘estab­lishment’.