Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan women’s team captains Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz have expressed their thrill and excitement over Ireland women team’s maiden tour to Pakistan. The Irish team will arrive in Lahore later this week for three ODIs and three T20Is. The three-match ODI series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship. All six tour matches will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium. Sana Mir, who captained in nine ODIs and 10 T20Is against Ireland, said: “It is a great news that Ireland is coming to Pakistan. The series will serve a great platform for young players to showcase their talent and will be a wonderful feeling for players to perform in front of home crowd. “I urge fans to come to the stadium and support the women’s team as they do with the men’s team as their involvement will give a huge boost to the women players.” Urooj Mumtaz, who captained in one ODI against Ireland, said: “The series is very important to try new combinations and build a good side ahead of next year’s World Cup. The Ireland series has great importance with the ICC Championship points at stake. I would like boys and girls to come to the stadium and support women’s cricket.”