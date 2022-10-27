Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police and Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered a quantity of narcotics and liquor during operations against menace of narcotics and drugs across the district. According to police spokesman, the police teams along with the NET team conducted raids in different areas lying in the limits of Paharpur, Kulachi and Cantt police stations in line with directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Najmil Hasnain Liaquat.