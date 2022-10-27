Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday allowed an increase of up to 25.67pc in the prices of paracetamol products. The pharmaceutical manufacturers have resumed production of paracetamol products following an agreement between the government and pharmaceutical industry for upward hike in the prices, said a statement issued here by the Finance Division. According the statement, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with heads of pharmaceutical companies involved in the production of paracetamol products. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Finance, also attended the meeting, the statement said. The meeting reviewed maximum retail price and shortage of paracetamol products in the country and discussed modalities for smooth supply and availability of paracetamol products in the markets on affordable rate. The meeting was informed that rising import prices of pharmaceutical raw materials and increasing production costs are resulting in shortage of essential medicines in the market. The pharmaceutical heads demanded high increase in the prices of paracetamol products to overcome the shortage. The price of plain paracetamol 500mg tablet has been increased by 25.67pc from Rs1.87 to Rs2.35 and the price of 500mg paracetamol extra has been increased by 25.57pc to Rs2.75 from the existing Rs2.19. The price of paracetamol syrup has been increased by 12.21pc from Rs104.8 to Rs117.6. However, Finance Division claimed that the pharma industry agreed upon the reduced prices of plain paracetamol 500mg tablet at Rs2.35, Paracetamol extra 500mg at Rs2.75 and syrup at Rs117.6, which is almost half of the price increase demanded by them. According the Finance Division the pharma industry was demanding to increase the price of plain paracetamol 500mg tablet to Rs2.67 from Rs1.87, the price of extra 500mg paracetamol from Rs2.19 to Rs3.32. The pharma industry was demanding increase in price of paracetamol syrup from Rs104.8 to Rs117.6 which was accepted by the government