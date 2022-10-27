ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday reconstituted the team probing the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya by dropping the official of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The probe team now consists of two members instead of three which include representatives of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), according to a revised notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.
A day earlier, the ministry had constituted a three-member team comprising FIA Director Athar Waheed, IB Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid and Lt Col Saad Ahmed of ISI to probe the murder. Following the new notification, Waheed and Hamid are only part of the team. The ministry did not mention reasons for excluding the ISI official from the team. On November 23, TV anchorperson Sharif was shot and killed by Kenyan police under mysterious circumstances causing widespread outrage in Pakistan and prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to announce that a judicial probe will be formed to investigate the incident. The police say that the shooting was a case of “mistaken identity.”
According to the interior ministry’s notification, the team will travel to Kenya immediately and ascertain the facts related to the murder of Sharif. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s High Commission in Nairobi shall facilitate the visit, it added