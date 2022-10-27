Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing into the appeals till November 9, in the Noor Mukad­am murder case. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Juatice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the appeals. The accused had challenged their sentences while the plaintiff appealed to the court to extend the punishment. On the query of the bench, Usman Khosa Advocate informed the court that there were three accused in the case including Zahir Jafar, his watchman, and his gardener. The workers of therapy and a cook had been acquitted in this case, he said. The lawyer said that Zahir Jafar and his wife Asmat Zakir were present at the crime scene. He said that there was a decision of the top court that the transcript of CDR was compulsory. The conversation between parents and kids couldn’t be a crime, he said. The court adjourned further hearing till the next date.