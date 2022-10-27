Share:

LAHORE/SIALKOT - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednes­day arrived in Lahore where he had a meeting with Punjab Chief Min­ister Ch Parvez Elahi at the latter’s Secretariat It was his second consecutive visit to Lahore in connection with the long march scheduled for Friday.

Imran Khan also addressed a joint meeting of parliamen­tary parties of the PTI and PML-Q and took the members into confidence over the par­ty’s protest march. In his meet­ing with the chief minister, the two leaders discussed the cur­rent political situation, admin­istrative affairs of Punjab and long march strategy.

Both the leaders also ex­pressed their grave concern over the deteriorated econom­ic condition prevailing in the country. Khan said that the in­cumbent federal government had miserably failed on ev­ery front adding that the long march was a ‘Jehad’ for the ‘haqeeqi azadi’ and the zeal as well as fervour of the peo­ple indicated that it will write a new history.

The CM stated that the people of Pakistan were standing with Imran Khan and a long march will wipe out the imported gov­ernment. He said the entire na­tion was desperately waiting for a call for the long march and it will achieve its objectives. He assured the PTI chief that the Punjab government will sup­port the protest march for a change in the country. The CM underscored that Imran Khan was a ray of hope for people of Pakistan.

Also, addressing the parlia­mentary party meeting, Imran Khan said that the PDM par­ties were dragging their feet on holding early elections because they saw their imminent politi­cal death if elections were held in the near future. “I have come out for the sake of the nation, and they will have to give a date for the elections”, he said, adding that they had no option now but to bow down to save themselves.

He said he had planned the long march after thorough de­liberations. “I have in mind some goals to be achieved through the protest march which will be peaceful”, he said. During the meeting with the chief minister, matters relating to Punjab Eh­sas Ration Riayat Programme along with providing relief to the people of the province also came under discussion.

Also, Imran Khan and CM Parvez Elahi demanded an im­partial and a transparent judi­cial investigation over the mur­der incident of Arshad Sharif and urged that the Government of Pakistan to fulfil its respon­sibilities. They expressed their heartfelt sympathy and grief with the mother, widow and other family members of Ar­shad Sharif.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan dubbed his ‘Azadi March’ as the “biggest freedom movement” in the country’s history. “My heart believes it will be the biggest freedom movement in the histo­ry of Pakistan. We will continue our struggle till the nation gets its rights via elections,” Khan told a party event in Sialkot.

The long march towards Is­lamabad will start on October 28 (Friday) from Lahore’s Lib­erty Chowk in the morning de­spite the government’s repeat­ed warnings to Khan.

“The old and the new workers should start mobilising. This is not a war for power or politics, but a war against a foreign con­spiracy, which resulted in the installation of thieves on us,” Khan told his supporters.

The ex-prime minister said his long march aimed at secur­ing “real” independence for the nation by defeating the ruling “dacoits”.