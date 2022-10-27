LAHORE/SIALKOT - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday arrived in Lahore where he had a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at the latter’s Secretariat It was his second consecutive visit to Lahore in connection with the long march scheduled for Friday.
Imran Khan also addressed a joint meeting of parliamentary parties of the PTI and PML-Q and took the members into confidence over the party’s protest march. In his meeting with the chief minister, the two leaders discussed the current political situation, administrative affairs of Punjab and long march strategy.
Both the leaders also expressed their grave concern over the deteriorated economic condition prevailing in the country. Khan said that the incumbent federal government had miserably failed on every front adding that the long march was a ‘Jehad’ for the ‘haqeeqi azadi’ and the zeal as well as fervour of the people indicated that it will write a new history.
The CM stated that the people of Pakistan were standing with Imran Khan and a long march will wipe out the imported government. He said the entire nation was desperately waiting for a call for the long march and it will achieve its objectives. He assured the PTI chief that the Punjab government will support the protest march for a change in the country. The CM underscored that Imran Khan was a ray of hope for people of Pakistan.
Also, addressing the parliamentary party meeting, Imran Khan said that the PDM parties were dragging their feet on holding early elections because they saw their imminent political death if elections were held in the near future. “I have come out for the sake of the nation, and they will have to give a date for the elections”, he said, adding that they had no option now but to bow down to save themselves.
He said he had planned the long march after thorough deliberations. “I have in mind some goals to be achieved through the protest march which will be peaceful”, he said. During the meeting with the chief minister, matters relating to Punjab Ehsas Ration Riayat Programme along with providing relief to the people of the province also came under discussion.
Also, Imran Khan and CM Parvez Elahi demanded an impartial and a transparent judicial investigation over the murder incident of Arshad Sharif and urged that the Government of Pakistan to fulfil its responsibilities. They expressed their heartfelt sympathy and grief with the mother, widow and other family members of Arshad Sharif.
Meanwhile, Imran Khan dubbed his ‘Azadi March’ as the “biggest freedom movement” in the country’s history. “My heart believes it will be the biggest freedom movement in the history of Pakistan. We will continue our struggle till the nation gets its rights via elections,” Khan told a party event in Sialkot.
The long march towards Islamabad will start on October 28 (Friday) from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk in the morning despite the government’s repeated warnings to Khan.
“The old and the new workers should start mobilising. This is not a war for power or politics, but a war against a foreign conspiracy, which resulted in the installation of thieves on us,” Khan told his supporters.
The ex-prime minister said his long march aimed at securing “real” independence for the nation by defeating the ruling “dacoits”.