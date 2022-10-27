Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda on Thursday said that Imran Khan is an honest man and he never called the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa traitor.

Vawda while reacting to the outage sparked after his yesterday’s presser, said that he is only answerable to Imran Khan not to Ali Zaidi and other party leaders, adding that if the PTI chairman asks for an answer, I will answer him.

Faisal said that Imran Khan is an honest man and he trusts everyone, adding that he never called the army chief traitor. We pay tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s forces for Pakistan.

Regarding the cipher issue, Vawda said he did not read the cipher nor did he see it, adding that some people in the party wanted to disqualify Imran Khan. These people also removed Jahangir Tarin from the party, he said.

"Country’s enemies can take advantage of our long march, and it is my constitutional right to give advice to Imran Khan. What happened after my press conference was a mess created by some people, but I will clear my stance before Imran Khan," said Vawda.