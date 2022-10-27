Share:

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday while taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan said that Imran Khan is targeting state institutions for his personal political gains.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad this afternoon, Khawaja said we respect and honour the decision of the armed forces to remain within constitutional limits. He said Imran Khan wants to make all institutions his minions. He said the former prime minister played with Pakistan’s international credibility and national security in the name of cypher.

The Defence Minister said Imran Khan is trying to divide the country as well as state institutions, including the armed forces and the judiciary, by spreading hatred among the masses. He said it was Imran Khan’s previous regime that unleashed a massive vendetta campaign against the then opposition.

The minister said Imran Khan is also using journalist Arshad Sharif’s death for political gains.